Do you know what you’re voting on? CSU professor explains amendments on GA ballot

Amendment 3: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to revise provisions related to the sub-classification for tax purposes of and the prescribed methodology for establishing the value of forest land conservation use property and related assistance grants, to provide that assistance grants related to forest land conservation use property may be increased by general law for a five-year period and that up to 5 percent of assistance grants may be deducted and retained by the state revenue commissioner to provide for certain state administrative costs, and to provide for the sub-classification of qualified timberland property for ad valorem taxation purposes?”