Do you know what you’re voting on? CSU professor explains amendments on GA ballot

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Election day is less than two weeks away.
In many places, voting is already underway for those voting by mail or early voting.
This year, Georgia’s ballots are leaving some questions for voters.
“What they are trying to do is create new law to show better or regulatory behavior,” said Fred Gordon, assistant professor for political science.
Gordon says besides the race for Georgia’s next governor, there are also important decisions that will be decided through several amendments; specifically through amendments one and two.
“The first two are most significant because they are dealing with classic arguments, should we be more economically oriented or environmentally oriented. Can they co-exist together,” said Gordon.
Gordon said he recommends voters to get as much knowledge ahead of this upcoming election before heading to the polls.
The first proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot reading in part:
Gordon says simply put, this is an environmental decision.
“Ultimately, there is a lot of green area, and green space in the state. It’s simply saying funds will be generated to be used for state park conservation,” said Gordon.
Amendment two states: “Creates a state-wide business court to lower costs, enhance efficiency, and promote predictable judicial outcomes.”
Gordon said, “it’s a partisan issue to some degree because they are asking for a special business court. I don’t know how exactly that is going to be defined, but I believe Republicans are more supportive of the special business court, while Democrats are opposed to it," said Gordon.
Amendment 3: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to revise provisions related to the sub-classification for tax purposes of and the prescribed methodology for establishing the value of forest land conservation use property and related assistance grants, to provide that assistance grants related to forest land conservation use property may be increased by general law for a five-year period and that up to 5 percent of assistance grants may be deducted and retained by the state revenue commissioner to provide for certain state administrative costs, and to provide for the sub-classification of qualified timberland property for ad valorem taxation purposes?”
Amendment 4: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide certain rights to victims against whom a crime has allegedly been perpetrated and allow victims to assert such rights?”
Amendment 5: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize a referendum for a sales and use tax for education by a county school district or an independent school district or districts within the county having a majority of the students enrolled within the county and to provide that the proceeds are distributed on a per student basis among all the school systems unless an agreement is reached among such school systems for a different distribution?
If you want a copy of a sample ballot, you can visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
You are required to enter your voter registration information.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.