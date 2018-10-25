Fort Mitchell family named winner of WTVM Dream Room Makeover

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) - Wednesday was a lucky day for one well-deserving Chattahoochee Valley military family.
News Leader 9 crews surprised the Walker family, knocking on their door to let 10-year-old Braelyn Walker know she is the winner of WTVM’s Dream Room Makeover Contest.
Since 2015, News Leader 9 has partnered with our sponsors, Montlick and Associates and Active Heroes, each year to award a dream room makeover to a child each year.
Braelyn says she was shocked when she saw the cameras outside and was totally surprised.
“You told me that I won and I was really excited because I had this whole vision planned out,” said Braelyn.
Braelyn says her plans include lots of “teal, gold and glitter" on the walls.
The room transformation should take less than a month.
Watch the full reveal as it was happening below.
