Fort Mitchell family named winner of WTVM Dream Room Makeover

The Walker Family, winners of the WTVM Dream Room Makeover (Chandler Morgan)
By Chandler Morgan | October 25, 2018 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 9:51 AM

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) - Wednesday was a lucky day for one well-deserving Chattahoochee Valley military family.

News Leader 9 crews surprised the Walker family, knocking on their door to let 10-year-old Braelyn Walker know she is the winner of WTVM’s Dream Room Makeover Contest.

Since 2015, News Leader 9 has partnered with our sponsors, Montlick and Associates and Active Heroes, each year to award a dream room makeover to a child each year.

Braelyn says she was shocked when she saw the cameras outside and was totally surprised.

“You told me that I won and I was really excited because I had this whole vision planned out,” said Braelyn.

Braelyn Walker, winner of the WTVM Dream Room Makeover, and reporter Chandler Morgan
Braelyn says her plans include lots of “teal, gold and glitter" on the walls.

The room transformation should take less than a month.

Watch the full reveal as it was happening below.

SURPRISE! We are live in Ft. Mitchell to surprise the Walker Family. They have won a Dream Room Makeover for their daughter and Chandler Morgan WTVM is surprising them with the good news. Help us congratulate the family in the comments.

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

