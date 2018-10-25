GA governor candidate Stacey Abrams visits CSU for early voting rally

“Part of the challenge I see with this election is that, I am the only candidate with a detailed plan for what we do next,” said Abrams said at the rally. Yes, we can build on the legacy of Nathan Deal, but what does that look like? Beyond slogans and gimmick, I am the only one with a detail page with pages and pages of plans and how we do it and how we pay for it. We don’t have to increase taxes in the state of Georgia to increase our expectations in Georgia. All we have to do is elect the right leaders.”