GA governor candidate Stacey Abrams visits CSU for early voting rally

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A candidate for governor of Georgia is on a bus tour just 12 days from election day.
Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams visited Columbus on Thursday for a voting rally at Columbus State University.
During the three weeks of in-person early voting and up to election day, Abrams will make stops across Georgia on the “We Are Georgia---Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time” bus tour.
“Part of the challenge I see with this election is that, I am the only candidate with a detailed plan for what we do next,” said Abrams said at the rally. Yes, we can build on the legacy of Nathan Deal, but what does that look like? Beyond slogans and gimmick, I am the only one with a detail page with pages and pages of plans and how we do it and how we pay for it. We don’t have to increase taxes in the state of Georgia to increase our expectations in Georgia. All we have to do is elect the right leaders.”
Abrams wants to be sure everyone gets out a and votes for the right leader. She said she loves to visit Columbus and hopes to come back soon.
