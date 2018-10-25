MCSD’s 2018 SAT scores exceeds both state and national averages

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District’s 2018 SAT results were recently released by the Georgia Department of Education.
The results mark improvements in the district’s composite and readying and writing scores. MCSD’s reading and writing scores exceeded both the state and national averages for the first time. The school district also noted an increase in the number of test takers year-to-date.
“We are gratified with the improved composite results on this college-readiness indicator, particularly in the areas of reading and writing that for the first time exceeded both the state and national averages. While we are pleased with the overall continued improvement, we fully recognize that we have work ahead of us in an ongoing effort to ensure that all students meet our expectation of becoming full-option graduates that are college and career ready,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent.
