MCSO holds fundraiser to buy Christmas gifts for kids

MCSO holds fundraiser to buy Christmas gifts for kids
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is going razor-free for the month of November. (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | October 25, 2018 at 7:48 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 7:49 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is going razor-free all November long.

In support of charitable organizations, MCSO employees are adding beards to go with their badges.

Employees can donate $30 and disregard the department’s facial hair grooming policy for the entire month of November.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to buy Christmas gifts for the children at Twin Cedars Therapeutic Foster Care.

Participants of the fundraiser will take a before photo on Oct. 31 and an after picture on Nov. 30.

****Press Release****

Posted by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.