MCSO holds fundraiser to buy Christmas gifts for kids

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is going razor-free all November long.
In support of charitable organizations, MCSO employees are adding beards to go with their badges.
Employees can donate $30 and disregard the department’s facial hair grooming policy for the entire month of November.
The proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to buy Christmas gifts for the children at Twin Cedars Therapeutic Foster Care.
Participants of the fundraiser will take a before photo on Oct. 31 and an after picture on Nov. 30.
