Men charged with robbery, eluding police in Auburn make court appearance

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The East Alabama men are in court after a high-speed chase in Auburn ended in a crash.
Police said Moss drove off in the victim’s BMW and took some money.
Jelks appeared in court Wednesday while Moss’ court is scheduled for a later date.
Jelks was hoping the case against him would be dismissed. He also told the judge he wanted for fire his court appointed attorney.
Both Jelks and Moss are charged with robbery and eluding police and face up to life in prison for their charges.
The case will be presented to a grand jury later.
