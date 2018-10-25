Rain Sticking Around Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The remnants of Hurricane Willa, which struck Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane, will be moving through tonight and Friday bringing clouds and rain to the Chattahoochee Valley. I expect the showers to continue at times Thursday evening and night, with showers likely before noon on Friday for a lot of the area as well. Showers should begin to taper off a bit Friday evening and night, but you still may want to have the umbrella ready if you're heading to a high school football game or other outside activity. Going into the weekend, wrap-around moisture will keep clouds over the area Saturday with highs holding in the lower 60s. A shower can't be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Sunday looks like a fantastic day with highs in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine.