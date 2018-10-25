Rain Sticking Around Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The remnants of Hurricane Willa, which struck Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane, will be moving through tonight and Friday bringing clouds and rain to the Chattahoochee Valley. I expect the showers to continue at times Thursday evening and night, with showers likely before noon on Friday for a lot of the area as well. Showers should begin to taper off a bit Friday evening and night, but you still may want to have the umbrella ready if you're heading to a high school football game or other outside activity. Going into the weekend, wrap-around moisture will keep clouds over the area Saturday with highs holding in the lower 60s. A shower can't be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Sunday looks like a fantastic day with highs in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine.
For next week, we will see a reinforcing shot of cooler air that will drop highs a bit on Monday and Tuesday (look for lows in the 40s by early Tuesday morning), but clouds will be on the increase Wednesday into Thursday ahead of the next storm system that may bring some thunderstorms to the area on Thursday, followed by a shot of cooler air.
