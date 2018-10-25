Safe Kids Columbus hosts fundraiser to help prevent childhood injuries

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus is working to protect children in the Columbus. The organization is also part of a movement that works to reduce the rate of unintentional injuries in children in the United States.
Safe Kids hosted a fundraiser Thursday to raise money to prevent childhood injuries.
“Today is a fundraiser all about the kids and Safe Kids Columbus is partnering with Children's Miracle Network to raise money to prevent childhood injuries. They are flooding into our emergency rooms and our trauma centers and we are taking efforts to try to keep that from happening in our communities," said Pam Fair, director of Safe Kids.
The fundraising event included a hot dog lunch and bake sale.
Locally, Safe Kids is supported by Columbus Regional Health and works in seven counties.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.