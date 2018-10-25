Taking back the streets: 25th Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is hoping to bring attention to certain areas in the Valley.
Following one of Columbus’ most recent murders, this week we visited 25th Avenue.
Neighbors say despite active involvement with police and other city officials, crime remains a serious problem.
“It reminds me of what’s going on, on tv over there in Syria. Where the children are terrified. Our kids in the community are the same way. Something needs to be done," said one area homeowner.
The area is home to their own unique set of problems, and there are no clear goals on how to fix them, according to residents.
“Down the street, about a block, we had about three murders. Up the street we had a murder and down, the street a few months ago, we had another murder. The 20 years I have been working in this community, I can say I’ve seen about 15 murders," said Rev. Willie Phillips.
Phillips, who grew up in the neighborhood, said he walks this street monthly alongside city council members and police officers.
He said through this simple task, they are all hoping to detour the criminal activity.
The high- risk community is known for its’ drugs, gang activity, and prostitution.
Phillips said through the years, the area experiencing little to no improvement.
“We can no longer afford for our community looking how it looks, and our people hopeless. Sometimes, the hope comes out of us. We have to bring the hope out of us and want that change," said Phillips.
Columbus police said they are continuing to monitor this particular street and actively patrols the area.
Phillips is encouraging those living on 25th Avenue to get involved and speak out about their concerns,
He said until they do, things will continue to be the same.
“I know you are afraid to get involved. I am afraid to get involved. But, somebody got to get involved to try and make the change and bring about this change," said Phillips.
News Leader 9 is going to continue to watch 25th Avenue,and focus on solutions.
If your neighborhood needs help, contact out news department at 706-494 5458 to have your story told.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.