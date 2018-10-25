‘We hope to find a cure’ Uveal Melanoma study shows ‘no cluster’ in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A rare eye cancer appearing to have ties to Auburn has been talked about across the country.
Auburn University along with the Alabama Department of Public Health studied Uveal Melanoma cases to learn more about the cancer.
Doctors said these cases of rare eye cancer were not a cluster, meaning it’s less likely an environmental factor or something of that nature in Auburn is causing it.
Ashley McCrary is one of 47 reported Uveal Melanoma, also known as Ocular Melanoma, cases that was part of a research study.
“The Lord is doing all of this for such a time as this. There’s a reason this is happening. There’s a reason we are able to get this information out.” said McCrary.
The rare cancer was brought to attention when the cases appeared to have ties to either people who went to Auburn University or worked there.
The Alabama Department of Public Health released a new study of reported cases from 1980 to 2017.
“A cluster is when you have above an expected number of cases for a specific population and in this case, a specific locality," said Dr. Fred Kam, Auburn University medical director.
Kam said only 27 of the cases were able to be verified.
In some instances, doctors did not report cases to their respective states and in others patients who reported they had the cancer did not have ties to Auburn.
Auburn University said they still plan on funding further research to find out where this cancer is coming from and what might be the cause.
“This is not a simple situation. It’s a lot more complex," said Kam.
“Why are there so many that went here. You don’t see this at Alabama, South Alabama, or Troy. We believe this is worth looking into. What links us together is there is a genetic component and is there an environmental trigger," said McCrary.
McCrary said ultimately, she hopes a cure for the rare cancer will come out this research and that awareness is made so potential victims will get help before it’s too late.
