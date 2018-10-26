Auburn man arrested on multiple drug-related charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Auburn man was arrested on several drug-related charges after a vehicle stop on Thursday.
Montavious Lamond Finley, 32, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance (cocaine, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the traffic stop that happened in the 1600 block of East Glenn Avenue, Finley was found in possession of a quantity of narcotics, according to police.
He was transported to the Lee County Detention Center and is being held on a $32,500 bond.
The investigation is ongoing on may result in more arrests.
