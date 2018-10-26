Candidates for GA governor visiting multiple counties ahead of upcoming election

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia’s candidates for governor are back on the campaign trail just days after their first televised debate.
Democrat Stacey Abrams was at Columbus State University Thursday urging students to get out and vote.
“It’s not just about this election. It’s about having leaders who actually talk about real issues and have comprehensive detailed plans for how their lives can be better,” said Abrams.
Her visit to the Fountain City was part of her current bus tour to go to 25 Georgia counties in 10 days. Republican nominee Brian Kemp is also touring the state with stops in Claxton, Reidsville, and Vidalia. Kemp is scheduled to be in Columbus next Wednesday for a breakfast at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center.
According to Georgia Votes who gets their numbers from the secretary of state, early voting numbers in the state are just over 847,000. That’s more than half a million more people casting their votes at this point than in the 2014 midterm election.
We are also around 100,000 votes away from the total amount of early votes in the last midterm with more than a week left of early voting.
Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 2.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.