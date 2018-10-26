Cloudy, Foggy, & Drizzly to Start Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a damp and cool Friday, Saturday won't start off much better - expect areas of drizzle and fog as we start the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Going into the afternoon and evening, the clouds should clear out a bit allowing for temperatures to warm into the low to mid 60s. As we get ready for Sunday, look for some fantastic weather - highs in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain.
The weather through early next week looks very nice as well with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s for most. By Halloween, some changes will start to creep into the forecast - clouds will be on the increase, and temperatures will top out in the upper 70s for highs. There is a chance some rain could come into the picture by Halloween night, but at this point, it looks like mostly dry weather for the trick-or-treaters out there. Showers and storms will be back in the forecast Thursday into Friday, and that will be followed by a big cool-down heading into next weekend. Have a great and safe weekend this time around!
