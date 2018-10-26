Cloudy, Foggy, & Drizzly to Start Saturday

The weather through early next week looks very nice as well with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s for most. By Halloween, some changes will start to creep into the forecast - clouds will be on the increase, and temperatures will top out in the upper 70s for highs. There is a chance some rain could come into the picture by Halloween night, but at this point, it looks like mostly dry weather for the trick-or-treaters out there. Showers and storms will be back in the forecast Thursday into Friday, and that will be followed by a big cool-down heading into next weekend. Have a great and safe weekend this time around!