Columbus Aquatic Center re-opens after repairs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Aquatic Center has re-opened after completing maintenance and repairs.
Columbus Parks and Recreation have announced that they will be adding two additional hours to the operating hours to close at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.
Their new operating hours will be:
- Monday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Tuesday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Wednesday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Thursday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Friday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
