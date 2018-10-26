Columbus Aquatic Center re-opens after repairs

The Columbus Aquatic Center will reopen.
By Alex Jones | October 26, 2018 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 11:30 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Aquatic Center has re-opened after completing maintenance and repairs.

Structural issues and repairs to the deck surrounding both the big and small pool were recently completed.

Columbus Parks and Recreation have announced that they will be adding two additional hours to the operating hours to close at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

Their new operating hours will be:

  • Monday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

