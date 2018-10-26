Columbus man arrested for multiple armed robberies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested and charged in connection with two armed robberies.
31-year-old Rashid Ricks has been charged in both of these incidents.
On Sept. 9, began investigating a reported armed robbery at Olympic Chevron on the 5700 block of Veterans Parkway.
On Oct. 16, officers were dispatched to Home Town Grocery on 27th St. in reference to an armed robbery.
The cashier reported that two males wearing masks and gloves, each with a gun, came into the business demanding cash. No injuries were reported.
27-year-old Victoria Thomas was also arrested in connection with the 27th St. robbery.
According to police reports, Ricks and Thomas were being looked into as suspects in this case.
Both were taken into custody on Oct. 24 after a search warrant found them to be in possession of the clothing worn by the suspects, firearms and the vehicle used in the robbery.
Ricks and Thomas currently sit in the Muscogee County Jail.
