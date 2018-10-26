Fall festival provides fun, games for children at Shirley Winston Recreation Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Children got the chance to enjoy a fall festival Thursday at Shirley Winston Recreation Center in Columbus.
The event provided fun, food, and games for children. There was also an area for face painting and dancing.
Organizers said they want to put children in a family fun atmosphere while maintaining a safe environment.
“Kids can come and have fun and not have to worry about what’s outside these walls. It’s a good time to hang out with their friends, make new friends, and just let loose at the end of a school day,” said Holli Browder, director of Columbus Parks and Recreation.
Leaders with Columbus Parks and Recreations said Thursday’s festival is to lead up to a larger festival that will take place over the weekend. Parks and Recreation is partnering with Phenix and is expecting over 3,000 children to be in attendance.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.