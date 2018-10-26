Ft. Benning soldiers visit Blackmon Road Middle School for reading program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Soldiers from Fort Benning have committed to a reading program at Blackmon Road Middle School.
The Warrior Reads Program emphasizes the importance of literacy and teaches reading while giving students a better understanding of the military town they live in.
Many students in the program are excited to learn things about Fort Benning that they never knew, like the size of the post and when it was established.
“Every last Friday of the month, we have members from our partnership with Fort Benning come out and go over an article of the week that is about Fort Benning with our students. There soldiers are actually teaching close reading strategies that we’ve trained them to teach with our students all while giving the students a better understanding of Fort Benning,” said Penny Gorum, principal of Blackmon Road Middle School.
This Friday’s visit focuses on Fort Benning’s centennial celebration.
The soldiers have committed to the program for the entire school year.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.