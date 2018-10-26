2 Koreas to destroy 11 front-line guard posts by November

Visitors walk near the wire fence decorated with ribbons carrying messages wishing the reunification and peace of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Since the Korean War's end, the Koreas remain split along the 248-kilometer (155-mile) -long border, called the DMZ. An estimated 2 million mines are peppered inside and near the DMZ, which is also guarded by barbed wire fences, tank traps and combat troops on both sides. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (AP)