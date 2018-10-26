LaGrange Troup Humane Society and LaGrange Animal Services host a howling good time for ‘Howl-O-Ween’

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Troup Humane Society and LaGrange Animal Services will be hosting a ‘Howl-O-Ween’ event this weekend.
Children and animals alike are invited to enjoy a morning of trick-or-treating at LaGrange Animal Services on Orchard Hill Rd.
Animals will also be up for adoption at the event.
‘Howl-O-Ween’ begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 and lasts until 11:30 a.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Contact the LaGrange Troup Humane Society at (706) 298-3608 if you have any questions.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.