Man arrested for dumping 70 gallons of human waste into roadway

PUNTA GORDA, FL (WWSB/RNN) - A Charlotte County man was arrested after he illegally dumped 70 gallons of human waste into a roadway, deputies said.
Charlotte County deputies responded on Oct. 20th after receiving a call about a large amount of human waste in the road. The deputy observed two dump locations, approximately 100 yards apart and each with a 35 gallon red tote tipped over at the spill location.
A witness in the neighborhood provided a description of a truck that was seen in the area carrying the red totes prior to the incident.
Upon following up on tips from witnesses, Detectives located the registered owner of the suspect truck, identified as Kevin Smiley.
Based on the findings of the investigation, and the fact that Smiley made no efforts to remove, clean, or report the dumped waste, he was arrested and charged with two counts of Littering Over 500 Pounds Commercial or Hazardous Waste.
Copyright 2018 WWSB via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.