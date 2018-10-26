Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to host operation drug take-back day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Addiction and overdose can happen before your eyes and Georgia law enforcement wants to cut down certain medications getting into the wrong hands.
This Saturday, October 27 Georgians will be able to drop off their expired, unused, and unwanted pills at various sites around the state including Muscogee County.
This is a way you can properly and safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications that might otherwise be abused for non-medical purposes
“We recently collected 293 pounds at one of our take back events, I’m expecting at this next event take-back even to get at least that, maybe a little more and in my mind it’s just scary to think that’s only a portion of what’s in our city right now,”said Sgt. Jeremy Hattaway, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Take-back director.
The drug enforcement agency encourages parents along with their children to educate themselves about the dangers of both legal and illegal drugs.
“The teens are becoming more and more involved in it, so on the negative aspect people are using these prescription pills to get high on where they would have to go out on the street corner to by illegal drugs now sometimes you have it in your kitchen cabinets,” said Hattaway.
Law enforcement says tossing pills in the trash or flushing them is not safe. The best thing is to take it back to the law, so they can stay off the streets.
