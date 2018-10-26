In Nicaragua, political violence spurs migration

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, anti-government protesters are arrested and taken away by police as the security forces disrupt their march, coined "United for Freedom," in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaraguans represent a small minority of the many migrants who cross through Mexico each year toward the United States. However, this may change after a political crisis erupted in the country this year, with opposition protests demanding President Daniel Ortega’s exit from office eliciting a deadly crackdown, giving many more reason to leave. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File) (AP)