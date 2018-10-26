Students showcase skills, talents at annual afterschool rally in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Students in Columbus got the chance to showcase skills and the talents they’ve developed at their afterschool programs.
The 19th annual Lights On Afterschool, the only national rally for afterschool, was held Thursday. Columbus State University’s Empowered Youth of Columbus (EYC) participated in the event by opening its doors to showcase the students’ work.
"What we're doing right now is we want to make sure that everyone knows how important after school is. It helps with juvenile delinquency, increases parent participation, and also academic performance. So, we want to make sure that people are aware that we do have a very good after school program," said Gina Forman, parent and curriculum outreach coordinator for Columbus State University Continuing and Professional Education.
In addition to students and staff, the event included community participants and volunteers. There were stations for each student to participate in various creative and visual art activities.
Lights on Afterschool is a project of nonprofit organization Afterschool Alliance, which is dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to quality and affordable afterschool programs.
