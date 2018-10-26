Sunday alcohol sales on election ballot for parts of Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - On Nov. 6 some residents in Chambers County will be voting on a referendum regarding Sunday alcohol sales.
Under the current law, alcohol is illegal to sale any time on Sunday in unincorporated Chambers County and in LaFayette. The referendum asks voters how they feel about the sale of alcohol on Sunday after noon. Valley and Lanett already allow Sunday sales.
“Owners complain because they want a glass of wine on Sundays and can’t serve it so they will go on into the city,” says Chambers County Commissioner David Eastridge. “This can be controversial, but it has seemed like nothing but a positive in Valley and Lanett.”
Citizens that spoke with News Leader 9 favored the idea of Sunday sales.
“I think it is cruel that they can’t buy it,” said Chambers County resident, Elbert Cooper. “I am from Michigan and you can buy it any time on Sunday after 12 p.m.”
Monica Yates thinks this could be a way to boost revenue in the county, “We don’t have lottery or anything like that so it might be a small boost that would go along way.”
Eastridge said allowing the sale could level the playing field for businesses in Lafayette and the county.
