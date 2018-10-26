Wrapping up the week with dreary weather

Meanwhile, our weather will improve heading into the weekend as we are left with just a few lingering showers for your Friday evening. Definitely still a good idea to bundle up and pack the rain gear just in case for Friday night football games though. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s through Saturday, but a front moving through later this weekend will push us back into the 70s for early next week with sunshine returning in full by Sunday. Weather looks quiet and fairly seasonable heading toward Halloween, but later next week we could see some thunderstorms on the horizon by Thursday if not into next weekend. Stay tuned and stay warm as we wrap up October!