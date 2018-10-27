Chattahoochee Valley takes part in National Drug Take Back

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Operation Drug Take Back is underway and law enforcement is urging people to dispose of potentially dangerous drugs found right in their homes.
Addiction and overdose can happen before your eyes and law enforcement wants to cut down on certain medications getting into the wrong hands.
This Saturday, Oct. 27, community members will be able to drop off expired, unused and unwanted pills at various sites around the state, including Muscogee County.
“We recently collected 293 pounds at one of our take back events,” says Sgt. Jeremy Hattaway, director of Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office’s take back program. “I’m expecting at this next event, even to get at least that, maybe a little more and, in my mind, it’s just scary to think that’s only a portion of what’s in our city right now.”
The Drug Enforcement Agency encourages parents along with their children to educate themselves about the dangers of both legal and illegal drugs.
“The teens are becoming more and more involved in it,” says Sgt. Hattaway," so on the negative aspect, people are using these prescription pills to get high on where they would have to go out on the street corner to by illegal drugs, sometimes you have it in your kitchen cabinet."
Law enforcement says tossing pills in the trash or flushing them is not safe. The best thing is to return it to law enforcement, so they can make sure it stays off the streets.
In Muscogee County, residents can take the pills they wish to give back to AMC Classic Columbus Park 15 on Whittlesey Blvd. from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
There is also a drop off location at the Smiths Station Government Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. central time.
