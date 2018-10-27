Columbus organization honors survivors of breast cancer with luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - 100 Women on the Move, Inc. hosted its 14th annual breast cancer survivor’s luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 27.
The luncheon took place at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to honor and celebrate those who have survived breast cancer.
The President of 100 Women on the Move, Phyllis Jones, says they want to provide a “support system for them.”
The organization was founded in 2009 to shine a light on the importance of networking among women.
News Leader 9′s Barbara Gauthier served as the hostess.
