CVCC takes off with a 5K ‘Track-or-Treat’

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Ready, set, go! Chattahoochee Valley Community College held their annual ‘Track-or-Treat’ 5K race.
The race took place Oct. 27 at the Phenix City Amphitheater.
The event is held in each year in memory of Chris Patterson, a highly respected and beloved student adviser at CVCC who passed away in 2009.
Everyone was encouraged to wear their favorite costumes.
All race proceeds benefited the CVCC Foundation Chris Patterson Student Support Fund, which is designed to help students facing financial hardships to complete their education.
“The money really helps our students,” says Amanda Gamble with CVCC. “In the past, it’s helped pay for daycare for a single mother. We had a student who didn’t have transportation to campus, it helped with that.”
This the eighth year the college has held ‘Track-or-Treat.’
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.