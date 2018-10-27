Headquarter Nissan in Columbus kicks off child safety week with Operation Kidsafe

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Headquarter Nissan kicked off child safety week with Halloween trunk or treat and Operation Kidsafe.
Parents who came to the event received a free digital fingerprint of their child and participate in a photo safety program.
The first 100 children also received a free safety flashlight.
Kids also had the chance to enjoy candy and mini-pumpkin decorating.
The Columbus Fire Department was in attendance as firefighters gave an up-close look at one of the department’s fire trucks.
