Headquarter Nissan in Columbus kicks off child safety week with Operation Kidsafe

Headquarter Nissan in Columbus kicks off child safety week with Operation Kidsafe
Headquarter Nissan hosts Operation Kidsafe
By Alex Jones | October 27, 2018 at 6:15 PM EST - Updated October 27 at 6:15 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Headquarter Nissan kicked off child safety week with Halloween trunk or treat and Operation Kidsafe.

Parents who came to the event received a free digital fingerprint of their child and participate in a photo safety program.

The first 100 children also received a free safety flashlight.

Kids also had the chance to enjoy candy and mini-pumpkin decorating.

The Columbus Fire Department was in attendance as firefighters gave an up-close look at one of the department’s fire trucks.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.