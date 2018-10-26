Panama City Beach bouncing back from Hurricane Michael

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Inland, Michael’s devastation stretches for miles, but in Panama City Beach, there are few signs of the storm.
Many attractions, stores and restaurants on the beach are reopening.
“We’re happy to see that every single day conditions are improving," said Jayna Leach with Visit Panama City Beach.
The visitors information center is encouraging people with reservations at the beach to check with the individual properties for the most up-to-date information.
While the beach is bouncing back, there are still signs of the impact of Hurricane Michael.
The beach and many other communities have had curfews in place since the storm hit two weeks ago. As of Wednesday, the curfew in Panama City Beach was 10 p.m to 6 a.m. On Thursday, that changed from midnight to 5 a.m.
There is also heavy traffic as the massive amount of response crews move through the area to get to those in need in other cities.
Leach expects the beach to be fully ready to welcome tourists in the spring.
You can see a list of attractions that have reopened on the Visit Panama City Beach website.
