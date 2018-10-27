Police warn parents of colorful meth pills that look like candy

DUBLIN, GA (WAFB) - Police in Georgia are warning parents after they found methamphetamine pills that look like candy.
The Dublin Police Department posted images of the pills to its Facebook page as Halloween approaches.
“Please look through your child(rens) candies during this holiday season,” the department said online. “Any suspicions, please call our office or 911 to report. If shared with other counties, please contact your local police department or Sheriffs Department.”
The post read “Public Awareness: Methamphetamine Pills” and had two images of several blue pills that looks like SweeTarts.
Police did not say when or where the pills were found.
