Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch Rockin’ in East Alabama

SALEM, AL (WSFA) - When you hear the words “Rocky Top” in the South you may think it has to do with Tennessee Volunteers football. Not in East Alabama. The Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch has nothing to do with sports.
“My father loved the Blue Grass song ‘Rocky Top,’” said Jan Lawrence. “And we grow rocks out here. Well some people question that. But we say it’s erosion because we find rocks all the time, so that’s why we call it Rocky Top.”
Lawrence and her husband took over her father’s farm when he got sick. A few years ago they decided to build a huge barn and turn it into a wedding venue. That worked well so they wanted to expand and create a place for fall fun.
“It’s a good country atmosphere, with country activities. Too many of our kids these days stay inside and play on the Playstation, iPhones, or iPads and not a lot of them know how to just come out here and have a good time."
If you can’t have a good time here, well good luck. Of course they have pumpkins, and a huge hay bail tower to climb. There’s a train and a hay ride, and that’s just the beginning.
“We have the barnyard with over-sized yard games like tic-tac-toe, checkers, cornhole and connect four. There’s also a mini zipline and the Blue Grass barn where kids can bang on things. Over in the stockyard we have inflatables, a petting zoo, and the Little Boots arena.”
If you’re looking to scoop up a pumpkin and have a day of outdoor fun, you’re running out of time. The Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch is only open two more days this year, Saturday and Sunday.
Once they clean up all the orange, it’s back to wedding season. It hosts more than 30 weddings a year. It seems like there’s always something fun going on at Rocky Top.
