Sports Overtime: Week 11

(WTVM) - It’s week 11 of Sports Overtime. This week’s ‘Game of the Week is Auburn vs. Central.
Here is a list of high school football games Sports Leader 9 will cover this weekend:
Auburn (7) vs. Central (24)
Prattville (23) vs. Smiths Station (18)
Vigor vs. Opelika
Dothan (7) vs. Eufaula (29)
Tallassee (21) vs. Beauregard (26)
Valley (26) vs. Charles Henderson (20)
Pike Road (24) vs. Beulah (29)
Horseshoe Bend (6) ( vs. LaFayette (35)
Pike (28) vs. Lakeside (21)
Northside (31) vs. Hardaway (28)
Westover (28) vs. Americus Sumter (12)
Columbus (34) vs. Dougherty (6)
Harris County (0) vs. Bainbridge (49)
Pacelli (0) vs. Schley County (45)
Jordan (0) vs. Callaway (56)
Chatt. County (48) vs. Baconton (0)
Randolph-Clay (6) vs. Mitchell County (49)
Terrell County (30) vs. Stewart County (18)
Brookstone (39) vs. Macon County (43)
Central-Talbotton (22) vs. Hawkinsville (42)
Manchester (20) vs. Dooly County (47)
Marion County (24) vs. Taylor County (0)
Spencer (6) vs. Bremen (42)
Chapel Hill (37) vs. LaGrange (3)
Troup (49) vs. Central-Carroll (27)
Calvary Christian (8) vs. Life Christian (32)
Flint River (0) vs. Gatewood (48)
Southland (35) vs. Creekside Christian (13)
Lanett (42) vs. Billingsley (0)
Loachapoka (44) vs. Verbena (16)
Glenwood (14) vs. Autauga (61)
Cairo (45) vs. Shaw (14)
Lee-Scott (12) vs. Springwood (30)
