Sunny Sunday!

After a dreary past few days, the clouds are finally moving out! Skies will clear overnight, and it looks chilly with lows dropping down into the 40′s. You will definitely need the sweater before you head out tonight or tomorrow morning. Speaking of Sunday, weather looks fantastic! Expect bright sunshine, which will warm us into the 70′s in the afternoon. This will be the same for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, our attention will shift west as our next storm system closes in. As of now, things look dry for Trick or Treating, with temps in the 60′s and 70′s with partly cloudy skies. Cold front and its associated thunderstorms will move through on Thursday. Exact timing still needs to be ironed out, but I put rain chances at 70% to reflect it. Not expecting severe weather at this time, but can’t rule out a couple of strong storms with gusty winds and lightning. After Thursday, we look to dry out and cool off again with highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s.