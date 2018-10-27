TOP STORIES ON 9: Week in review

(WTVM) - Over the last week, stories of both triumph and tragedy have been told across the Chattahoochee Valley and the nation. Let’s take a look back at some of the top stories of the week.
Columbus is making its way into the limelight as the setting for a new Netflix family comedy. Tia Mowry-Hardrict stars as a mother who takes her family down to a family reunion in small-town Columbus, GA. The series is also headlined by Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine.
Columbus police are searching for 16-year-old A’yannah Lynn and her 1-year-old daughter Ka’Lonie Lynn who were last seen in late September at Elizabeth Canty Apartments.
Children’s Hospital of Atlanta has confirmed that 2-year-old Abigail has acute flaccid myelitis, a rare polio-like disease that is affecting just over 60 people nation-wide.
On October 18 around 6:22 p.m. the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 2900 block of Cusseta Road. As a result of the narcotics investigation, police arrested eight people and charged them with multiple offenses, according to a police report.
A LaGrange woman had her purse stolen in the parking lot of a Walmart, but she did not let them just take it. When she attempted to get her purse back from the thieves, she was punched in the face. The suspect then took the purse and drove off.
$1.6 billion was up for grabs last Tuesday night in the Mega Millions lottery drawing and someone in South Carolina defied the odds and got each number correct, earning the record-breaking jackpot.
If the winner of that jackpot had been in Georgia, a new law signed by Gov. Nathan Deal would allow the winner to request anonymity.
According to police, the owner of the car used a tracking device to trace his vehicle which led to Stadium Drive in Phenix City. When the owner, found the vehicle and its alleged thieves, they began firing at him. Police then chased the suspects and apprehended them in a creek near Phenix City Intermediate School.
The owners of Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant are venturing further north in Columbus and opening The Coop on Whittlesey Blvd. The owners say it will be like Minnie’s, but with a twist and should be open by January. We’ll have to wait and see what that twist might be.
18-year-old Tafahree Maynard was wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Antwan Toney, a Gwinnett police officer. Maynard, whohad connections to the Eufaula, Opelika, and Dothan, Alabama areas, was pronounced dead on Monday morning.
