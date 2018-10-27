Weekend-long bus tour stops in Columbus to encourage early voting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One organization is riding around the Peach State on a weekend bus tour to continue raising voting numbers.
March on Georgia made a stop in Columbus Friday to encourage voters to get to the polls for early voting.
“This is a critical election and we need people to come. But, we really want to change the narrative about voting from it being a chore and an obligation to it being a celebration,” says Gloria Moore, the director of March on Georgia.
They say their goal is to change the narrative of voting from a chore to a celebration by going to different cities and motivating people to participate in early voting. Along with speeches from public officials like Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, they say they walk people to the polls to cast their votes.
“They’re coming here and spending money here to help motivate our voters to get out and vote. So, this is a huge plus for the city of Columbus,” says Political Consultant Dominick Perkins.
Both Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and the organization say Georgia has had record numbers in this election and are hoping to see even more people go to the polls in the next week and a half.
“We’ve been at 184 percent of where we were last time at the 2014 2 midterm, so the folks in Muscogee County are doing their part. We want everybody to get out. This is exciting,” says Tomlinson.
Young women with the organization March for Our Lives were also in attendance. March on Georgia says Saturday they’ll be spending all day in different parts of Atlanta and Sunday they’ll be in Savannah.
Early voting in Georgia ends next Friday, Nov. 2.
