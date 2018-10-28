LaGrange police help complete 3-year-old’s cop costume

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department was caught doing good in the community over the weekend.
On Saturday, a three-year-old spotted two LaGrange officers near Hibbett Sports on Commerce Avenue. Dressed in a police costume, Ziyon was heading to a ‘Trunk or Treat.'
He told the officers he wanted to be just like them when he grew up.
Cpl. Hall noticed Ziyon was missing an important piece to his costume and decided to help out. Hall went in to the Dollar Tree to and purchased Ziyon a toy gun to complete his cop uniform.
Photos of Ziyon with a big smile along with the officers were posted to the police department’s Facebook page.
