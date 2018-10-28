The Latest: Suspect told police he wanted all Jews to die

Nancy Clark of Squirrel Hill, reads from the Tehillim, as police lights flash and rain soaks the pages, yards away from Tree of Life Congregation, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. A shooter opened fire at the synagogue, killing multiple people and wounding others in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. (Andrew Stein/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) (AP)