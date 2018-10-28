2 men wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery at an ATM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery.
On Saturday, October 27, a woman reported she was in the process of making a deposit at the BB&T Bank ATM on Broad Street. She was approached by two men and robbed at gunpoint. Police responded to the incident at 9:20 p.m.
According to police, the men fled the area in the direction of Vernon Road.
The suspects are described as being in their mid-twenties and 5’11” with a thin build.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2664 or 706-883-2614. Information can also be reported to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
