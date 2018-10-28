Sunny Start To The Week!

Gorgeous weather is expected to continue for your Monday and Tuesday. Disturbance passing to our north tonight will push a weak a weak front through the Valley bringing a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air. Keeping us in the 70′s for highs and lows in the 40′s and 50′s the next two days. Focus will shift to our west on Wednesday which is Halloween. Cold front will be approaching from the west along with low pressure developing over Arkansas. Out ahead of it, southerly winds will push warm and moist air in from the Gulf of Mexico. Some spots will reach 80 with increasing clouds on Wednesday. Trick or Treating still looks dry, with temps dropping into the upper 60′s, which is great news. Cold front and its thunderstorms will push through on Thursday. Not forecasting severe weather with this, just some gusty winds and lightning. Front will quickly push through Thursday evening bringing cooler and drier air for the end of the week into the weekend!