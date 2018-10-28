Thousands of children in the Chattahoochee Valley attend Spooktacular Halloween Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thousands of kids brought out Halloween costumes Saturday for the 17th annual Spooktacular Fall Festival on the 14th Street bridge.
This year was a little different from past festivals after a partnership between Phenix City and Columbus.
More than 4,000 children were in attendance. Many of them got their hair spray-painted and carried their goody bags for treats to the many different stations set up across the bridge. Families say it’s nothing short of an incredible time.
"It's just family fun. We're trying to take advantage of things that are going on in Columbus and the surrounding areas," says Lindsey Kirby.
Representatives with Uptown Columbus say the best part about this festival is that it brings together those in both Phenix City and Columbus through a first-time partnership on the event. They provided food trucks and games for the families. They say impacting the community is their main priority.
“It’s that visual of two cities working together for the betterment of the community. It’s previous obvious through the quantity of the people that are here, it’s one of our biggest if not the biggest,” says Rebecca Zajac, vice president of Uptown Columbus Marketing and Communications Relations.
They say overall, more than eight to nine thousand people showed up for this Spooktacular festival.
“The amount of free activities on both sides is incredible. We have more food vendors, more candy vendors, and more entertainment. It’s definitely really been a successful event,” says Zajac.
Many of those in attendance say this is the perfect way for them to prepare for Halloween next week.
