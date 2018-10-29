AL Gov. Ivey gives $18 million grant for 54 cities, including east Alabama

AL Gov. Ivey gives $18 million grant for 54 cities, including east Alabama
By Alex Jones | October 29, 2018 at 9:22 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 9:22 AM

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced an $18 million grant to improve 54 Alabama cities, towns and counties.

The grants will support a number of community improvement projects including water, sewage, housing and community centers.

Eufaula will see $450,000 for rehabilitation.

LaFayette in Chambers County will see $450,000 for water improvements.

Barbour County will be receiving $250,000 for a new fire station in the Texasville community.

For a full list of regions receiving aid, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.