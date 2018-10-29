AL Gov. Ivey gives $18 million grant for 54 cities, including east Alabama

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced an $18 million grant to improve 54 Alabama cities, towns and counties.
The grants will support a number of community improvement projects including water, sewage, housing and community centers.
Eufaula will see $450,000 for rehabilitation.
LaFayette in Chambers County will see $450,000 for water improvements.
Barbour County will be receiving $250,000 for a new fire station in the Texasville community.
For a full list of regions receiving aid, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.