Columbus community showing reverence to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After 11 people were killed in a massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday, faith and city leaders are showing reverence to the victims.
President Donald Trump called for the flags throughout the United States to be lowered until October 31 in “solemn respect” for the shooting victims.
The flag outside of the Columbus Government Center is currently flying at half staff.
Faith leaders in the community are comforting and supporting the congregation at the Tree of Life Synagogue as they try to cope with the aftermath of the shooting.
Jay Bailey, the pastor of Solid Rock Church posted a message on Facebook that reads in part:
“I want to express our deepest sadness in the attack and the resulting deaths at the Pittsburgh synagogue. We are grieved by this act of unspeakable evil and condemn any and all forms of anti-Semitism.”
BailEy is also the southeastern regional director for the international organization, Christians United for Israel.
