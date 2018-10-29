Columbus NAACP swears in new president, board members

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A number of city leaders were in attendance for the installation of a new president of the Columbus chapter of the NAACP at the St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church.
“I’m ready. I’m ready for this leadership. I’m ready to take Columbus forward and this state forward,” says Georgia House Representative Calvin Smyre.
In front of a packed house, the Columbus chapter of the NAACP held their installation for their newly elected president and executive officers.
Pastor L.K. Pendleton says her first focus as president is adding to membership and making a positive impact on the Columbus community one step at a time for a positive future of the organization and the Fountain City.
“Together we can upward and onward. We’re going to push the past behind us and we’re moving forward to really deal with issues that really effect change within our community,” says Pendleton.
Pendleton says for the next ninety days, they want to look at the issues in the community and help acclimate newly elected board members.
Former president Tonza Thomas says she believes the organization is in good hands.
“I think for her leadership you will see more of a based approach of togetherness around counseling and wrap around services of the community," says Thomas. "From one strong black woman to another strong black woman: Hold on, be strong change is on the way.”
Pendleton is a well-known pastor at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church and has preached nationally and internationally. She also serves on a couple boards for different initiatives in Georgia.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.