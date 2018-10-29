Phenix City country music star Freddie Hart passes away

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Country music singer and songwriter Freddie Hart passed away Saturday morning at his home in Burbank, California.
The Phenix City native began playing guitar at age 5 and would Eventually go on to rack up 14 number one hits and write plenty of other country music favorites.
Hart became known worldwide for his 1971 and 1972 song of the year “Easy Loving.”
He also received a total of six Country Music Association nominations over the course of two years and a win at the Grammys for best country male vocal Grammy in 1972.
In 2004 He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Hart is survived by his wife of 61 years and his three sons. He was 91 years old.
