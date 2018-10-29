Family saved from burning home in Columbus overnight

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Overnight, firefighters were able to save a family and their pets after a fire took over their home.
The Grey Shoals Dr. home caught fire just after midnight.
According to Columbus fire officials, the family was asleep on the home’s second floor when they were awoken by the fire with no way to escape.
A neighbor jumped into action and brought over a ladder to help the family to safety from a second-floor window.
Firefighters were able to save the family’s pets and resuscitate them.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
