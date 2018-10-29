Great Weather Through Halloween

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We have started the work week off on a fantastic note with low humidity and pleasant temperatures. Look for more of the same Tuesday and Wednesday, except there will be a big warm-up in progress.
We should be in the mid to upper 70′s on Tuesday with upper 70′s and lower 80′s for Halloween. At this point, it looks like the weather for the trick-or-treaters will be dry; just make sure you prepare for warm temperatures in the evening! Going into Thursday, a stronger storm system will push a cold front through the Valley which may lead to a threat of strong to severe storms for us. We will have to watch for the finer details to give you specifics on the nature of timing and threats.
Going into Friday, drier and cooler air will arrive with temperatures dropping back into the 60′s for highs Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the 40′s. Going into the latter part of the weekend and early next week, temperatures will find their way back to the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with an increase in clouds, especially by early next week.
