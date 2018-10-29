Great Weather Through Halloween

We should be in the mid to upper 70′s on Tuesday with upper 70′s and lower 80′s for Halloween. At this point, it looks like the weather for the trick-or-treaters will be dry; just make sure you prepare for warm temperatures in the evening! Going into Thursday, a stronger storm system will push a cold front through the Valley which may lead to a threat of strong to severe storms for us. We will have to watch for the finer details to give you specifics on the nature of timing and threats.