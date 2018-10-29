Police investigating shooting on N. Antioch Circle in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on North Antioch Circle in Opelika Monday evening.
According to Cpt. Shane Healy, the police department received reports of multiple gunshot victims shortly after 4 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located one person with a minor gunshot wound to their lower leg and another person with a minor injury to their hand.
Healy says there were also cars that had be shot into.
