Police investigating shooting on N. Antioch Circle in Opelika
(Gunn, Olivia)
By Olivia Gunn | October 29, 2018 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated October 29 at 4:46 PM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on North Antioch Circle in Opelika Monday evening.

According to Cpt. Shane Healy, the police department received reports of multiple gunshot victims shortly after 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located one person with a minor gunshot wound to their lower leg and another person with a minor injury to their hand.

Healy says there were also cars that had be shot into.

