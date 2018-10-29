Pleasant and sunny start to the week

Sunny skies stick around for Tuesday, though tomorrow morning will be a touch chillier with lows dropping down into the 40s; however; a warming trend takes over as we head toward Halloween with afternoons warming up to near 80. A surge of warmer and more humid air arrives in full on Halloween ahead of stormy weather later this week. For now, the Halloween forecast looks mild and dry, but expect wet weather for the first day of November. A brewing low pressure system will bring the potential for some stronger storms on Thursday, so stay tuned as we fine-tune that forecast for you and determine any low-end threat for severe weather. Once the rain and storms clear by Friday, another dose of cool air moves in behind the cold front bringing a chilly and sunny start to the upcoming weekend.