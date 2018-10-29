Rocket carrying 1st UAE-made satellite launched from Japan

In this undated photograph released Feb. 2, 2018 by the state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's ruler and the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, center back row, visits the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to see the locally made KhalifaSat satellite in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A Japanese rocket carrying the United Arab Emirates' first locally-made satellite has successfully lifted off from a space center in southern Japan Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (WAM via AP) (AP)